Kosovo

Opposition VV wins Kosovo's snap election on 26.16% support - final results

Author Klaudjo Jonuzaj
Published

Nov 07, 2019 17:23 EEST

Opposition VV wins Kosovo's snap election on 26.16% support - final results Kosovo's parliament/All rights reserved.

PRISTINA (Kosovo), November 7 (SeeNews) – Kosovo's opposition party Self-Determination Movement (VV) has won the October 6 snap elections, garnering 26.16% of all votes, final official results showed on Thursday.

VV will hold 32 of 120 seats in parliament, according to the final results released by the Central Election Commission.

Opposition Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) came in second with 24.46% of the votes giving it 29 seats.

The governing Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) followed with 21.16%, or 25 seats.

A two-party coalition led by former prime minister Ramush Haradinaj’s Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) came in fourth with 11.48%, or 14 seats.

The ethnic Serb party Serb List is fifth on 6.75% of the votes. It will control ten out of ten seats reserved for the Serb minority in Kosovo.

A total of 20 seats in Kosovo's parliament are reserved for minorities.

VV and LDK are expected to join forces to form Kosovo's new coalition government, according to local media reports. The future government needs to be endorsed by at least 61 members of Kosovo's parliament.

Haradinaj stepped down in July after he was summoned to appear for questioning as suspect before the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague. The institution is investigating crimes committed during the 1990s guerrilla war waged by Kosovo's ethnic Albanians against Serbia's government forces.

Before the election, LDK and VV both declared they would not enter into a government coalition with PDK.

